MKMVA members feel betrayed as MKs celebrate 60th anniversary

Johannesburg - Members of Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association say they feel betrayed and they deserve better as the country celebrates the 60th anniversary of the founding of Umkhonto weSizwe. Speaking to IOL News, MKMVA Gauteng spokesperson Bafana Mahlabe said they are proud of being part of the rich history of the formation of MK on 16 December 1961, which was formed as part of the liberation struggle agenda under the auspices of the ANC as the MK was the military wing of the ANC.

“We made sacrifices to fight for the freedom of the people of South Africa. However, we are experiencing this anniversary at a very difficult time for the ex-combatants of MK, wherein one of the issues is that they continue to live in situations that are not very pleasing in terms of them not having houses, not working, not being recognised and being victims of political differences within the liberation movement,” said Mahlabe. He expressed concern about the poor conditions in which ex-combatants live. He added: “The failure by the ANC not recognising ex-combatants who thousands of them live in poverty, unemployment and their families makes us feel betrayed and we feel that we deserve better than what we have."

He said even when one speaks about the Military Veterans Department that was formed to address some of their issues, including housing, education, skills and development, that department is in turmoil. “As we speak, there are parents who are facing legal fees. Their children risk being expelled from school because the department failed to pay their fees. Even I have a first-hand experience of that bad service that comes from that department of Military Veterans because a lot is happening there. We are told that funds are being squandered, there is incompetence. There’s a lot of stories than service that we need to get. Mahlabe said, on the other hand, there is an issue of MKMVA being disbanded based on the issue of the resolution of the Nasrec Conference of 2017 where the ANC was supposed to assist MK to go for an all-inclusive conference.

He said that process was started by the Peace and Committee, under Tony Yengeni and David Mahlobo. “We were prepared to go to a conference when the country was launched into lockdown level 5. Currently, that the lockdown levels have been reviewed and relaxed to where they are now, we were looking forward to having the all-inclusive conference before the 60th anniversary, and this was the commitment given to us by the way. “But for some strange reason, the peace and stability committee was removed from the process. After that, a certain committee of generals was formed to prepare for the conference. They have failed because they have not met the target that we go to the conference before the 60th anniversary, and we are supposed to go to that conference being a united,” he said.

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule will join the celebration at the Petros Molefe Park in Dlamini, where he will do a wreath-laying for the late Petros Molefe. He will also give a keynote address. In its message of support, the SACP said it was proud of the contribution made by communists within the ranks of the MK. "While this is an important moment for all of us to salute our cadres, women and men who served in MK, it is also an opportunity to reflect on the long struggle to end class exploitation and systematically eliminate inequality, including racial, gender and spatial development inequalities, and poverty. Putting people first must underpin these processes of struggle, democratic transformation and development," its statement read.

It added: "In paying tribute to the MK, the SACP expresses support, and is part of, for the process to unify MK veterans as a key component of rebuilding our movement. MK veterans must not be involved or involve themselves in dividing our movement. Instead, they should work to unite the movement, uphold the revolutionary legacy of the MK to serve all the people, and secure the future of our movement by putting people before profit in all people's campaigns." Meanwhile, Deputy President David Mabuza is expected to deliver a keynote address as part of the 60th-anniversary commemoration.