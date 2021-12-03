MKMVA members protest outside Luthuli House demanding benefits from ANC government

Members of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) have voiced their anger against what they describe as the continuous failure by the ANC government to recognise them as liberation fighters. “We are the only war veterans that do not benefit anything out of Africa. Military veterans that fought for liberation in Angola, Namibia and Tanzania are well off except only in South Africa,” MKMVA Johannesburg regional secretary-general Thanduxolo Dyodo said.

He was speaking outside Luthuli House on Friday where MKMVA members handed a memorandum of demands to the ANC leadership. The protests comes two weeks before the 60th anniversary of the founding of uMkhonto weSizwe. The demands included details about the exact date in which a conference would be held as per President Cyril Ramaphosa suggestion last month.

At the time, Ramaphosa said: “We ought to give consideration and respect as well as ensure that we look after their well being as much as we possibly can. This is something I am determined to ensure happens.” But MKMVA members said they are tired of submitting letters to the ANC and not getting any response. “We have mining shares but we are disbanded, what is going to happen to the shares that we were supposed to get?”

In receiving the letter of demands, ANC national executive committee member and Deputy Minister of Human Settlement, Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo thanked the members for a peaceful march and assured them that their needs would be attended to. “On Sunday we are having a meeting... (it will include) comrades that are assigned by the NEC to be the preparatory committee. (They will) ensure that answers are given before the celebration of the anniversary,” Mahlobo said. He further indicated that he would also raise the grievances with other senior officials.

Meanwhile, the list of demands tabled by the MKMVA also include: 1. Immediate feedback on the process to address the welfare of former MK members. 2. A political will to ensure the creation of a stand-alone ministry for Military Veterans is established and