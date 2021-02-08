MKMVA to visit Zuma in Nkandla to pledge support over ConCourt defiance

Durban – Just days after former president Jacob Zuma had "tea" with EFF leader Julius Malema, the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association is also set to trek to Nkandla to show support to the former head of state over his defiance over a Constitutional Court judgment. In a statement on Monday, the MKMVA said its national executive committee, led by president Kebby Maphatsoe, would visit Zuma on Thursday. Zuma said last week he would not comply with a Constitutional Court, ruling, which ordered him to appear before the Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo led Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, which is probing allegations of state capture during Zuma’s presidency. The Constitutional Court ruled Zuma must appear before the commission and answer all questions posed to him. It also said he did not have a right to remain silent. Zuma said he would defy the ruling and was ready to go to jail for doing so.

MKMVA spokesperson, Carl Niehaus, said this year marked 60 years since the of the formation of the ANC’s armed wing, Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) which was formed on December 16 1961.

As part of their celebrations, the MKMVA NEC would visit the older generation of comrades of MK and the remaining comrades of the Luthuli Detachment.

He said it was in this context that the MKMVA would pay its first visit to Zuma to honour him as their Patron in Chief.

"Furthermore, this visit is also the execution of a decision of the last NEC meeting of MKMVA, which resolved that the MKMVA NEC must visit President Zuma and pledge our support to him in the face of the constant attacks that he is being subjected to,“ he said.

Niehaus said there was no doubt Zuma was being deliberately targeted and treated badly.

“MKMVA is deeply disturbed by the recent ruling by the Constitutional Court, which endeavours to force president Zuma to present himself before Mr. Justice Zondo, who is evidently prejudiced against him.

"We are furthermore perturbed that a most basic and fundamental constitutional right was taken away from president Zuma by the ruling of the Constitutional Court, namely his right to remain silent and not to incriminate himself.

“MKMVA will show our support for president Zuma not only through this planned visit of our NEC, but also through a programme of action in support for president Zuma, that we endeavour to undertake. This programme of action we will discuss with president Zuma during our visit," he said.

Meanwhile, the ANC veterans league (ANCVL), led by former SABC news head Dr Snuki Zikalala, without naming Zuma, said it expected all members of the ruling party to subject themselves to the Zondo Commission. In a post-NEC meeting of the league, it said the ANC had agreed its members must co-operate with the commission without exception.

“On the Zondo commission the ANCVL expect all ANC members to comply with the decision of the ANC that its members should cooperate fully with the Commission,” it said.

Political Bureau