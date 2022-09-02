MKMVA to visit Zuma in Nkandla to show support against ‘politically biased NPA’

Johannesburg - The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) says it will visit former president Jacob Zuma at his Nkandla residence on Friday. MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus, said the MKMVA’s National Working Committee along with the KwaZulu-Natal leadership of the MKMVA would visit Zuma on Friday at 11am.

“The visit will commence at 11:00, and will take place at the Nkandla Residence of president Zuma. “This visit is arranged in terms of a Resolution that the MKMVA Extended National Executive Committee (NEC) passed at our last meeting, which was held on Saturday the 20th of August, 2022,” he said. Niehaus said they were visiting Zuma to “reiterate the unequivocal and unwavering support of MKMVA for president Zuma in his ongoing battle against the persecution that he is being subjected to by the politically biased NPA (National Prosecuting Authority), and the captured legal system in general”.

The MKMVA’s visit to Nkandla follows that of the provincial leadership of the ANC in KZN, which visited Zuma for “guidance and wisdom” on Sunday. The ANC KZN leadership was led by provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma, deputy chairperson Nomagugu Simelane, provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo and Treasurer Ntuthuko Mahlaba, along with five regional leaders each, from the province’s regions. Speaking following the visit, KZN ANC provincial chairperson, Siboniso Duma, said the meeting was not to discuss the national conference taking place later this year but rather to look at ways to ensure and maintain the ANC being in power after 2024.

