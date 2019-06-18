Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans’ Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans’ Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus wants the ANC to investigate what he described as lies that are being told about him to journalists by some senior party leaders. Niehaus made the request for an internal probe in a letter addressed to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

This comes after he was recently fingered in media reports in connection with a “fake tweet” that appeared on Magashule’s Twitter account on the mandate of the South African Reserve Bank as well as changes made to a press statement that the ANC resolved that the central bank’s mandate be expanded beyond price stability to include growth and employment.

He has denied being behind the so-called fake tweet and changes in the press statement.

In his letter dated June 9, Niehaus said he was concerned about personalised attacks launched against him emanating from within the ANC.

He cited being approached for comment by two journalists claiming their sources were senior sources or leaders at the party’s headquarters on the controversial tweet and statement.

“These are blatant lies that are maliciously being generated and deliberately leaked by senior members of the ANC inside Luthuli House to journalists with the intention to attack, undermine and harm you as the prime target and me as a secondary target,” Niehaus wrote.

He charged that the leaks could not be ignored and were linked to his recent public spats with head of elections Fikile Mbalula and former minister Derek Hanekom.

“This is a dangerous and treacherous situation of betrayal by fellow comrades for all of us and it is in general damaging for the ANC.”

Niehaus said the matter could not go unchallenged or be allowed to continue. “I therefore request for the ANC to institute a full investigation about who told these lies to the mentioned journalists and when that person or persons who have done so are exposed, that they must be charged to appear before the national executive committee disciplinary committee, and if found guilty of such treacherous conduct strong disciplinary action must be taken against them,” he wrote.

Niehaus told Magashule he had instructed his lawyers to be ready to institute litigation against those who might be found responsible.

Niehaus told Magashule he could not allow himself to be subjected to the lies and attacks anymore.

“I have come to the painful conclusion that for me to remain silent and not fight against lies and shenanigans of these so-called comrades will lead to the ultimate destruction of the ANC,” he wrote.

Contacted for comment yesterday, Niehaus confirmed that he wrote a letter of complaint to Magashule.

“That letter was meant for the secretary-general not public consumption.” He said he had not received a response yet.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe could not be reached for comment.

Political Bureau