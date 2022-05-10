Mmamoloko Kubayi gets updated report related to KZN floods

Cape Town - Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says she has received the updated report on the real-time audits by the Auditor-General for funds for floods in KwaZulu-Natal. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a few weeks ago that Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke would conduct real-time audits to prevent the looting of funds to rebuild KZN.

Story continues below Advertisment

This was after the province was ravaged by floods that led to the death of more than 300 people and caused damage to houses, roads, bridges, businesses, schools, clinics and other infrastructure. The government had said it would put in R1 billion and this would be increased later. Political parties in Parliament also agreed to set up an ad hoc committee that would conduct oversight on the use of the funds in KZN to prevent corruption.

They said after the looting of Covid-19 funds, they would need to keep an eye on the money allocated to rebuild the province. In her budget vote on Tuesday Kubayi said officials should ensure that they did their work properly. She said a team from her department was in the province to do some work.

Story continues below Advertisment

“I have received an updated report that so far the KZN team has complied with what has been required by the auditor-general and the team that is led by the director-general in the Presidency in terms of real-time audit prescripts. I continue to urge all the teams not to drop the ball as this will build confidence in our communities that we are spending their resources correctly, but more importantly we are accountable,” said Kubayi. Maluleke said recently she was going to send a team of experts to deal with real-time audits in KZN. This was the same role that the auditor-general played when they were dealing with Covid-19 relief funds where she and other law enforcement agencies flagged irregularities amounting to billions.