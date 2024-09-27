Mmamoloko Kubayi: South Africa’s foreign policy unwavering under GNU, with ‘strict’ adherence to one-China policy

Minister of Human Settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi has led the South African government delegation at the Chinese Embassy’s grand reception in Pretoria, hosted by Ambassador Wu Peng to celebrate 75 years of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. National Day of the People's Republic of China is the largest civic holiday in China. It is celebrated annually on October 1 across the People’s Republic of China.

Representing President Cyril Ramaphosa at the colourful reception attended by several ambassadors and high commissioners posted to Pretoria, Cabinet ministers and deputy ministers, members of the academia, military and local and international media, Kubayi said the government of national unity’s (GNU's) foreign policy is centred on the historic principle of progressive internationalism. “As a Cabinet minister in the Government of National Unity of the Republic of South Africa, I wish to reiterate that the GNU's foreign policy has remained unchanged, based, inter alia, on our Constitution and the Bill of Rights and centred on the historic principle of progressive internationalism,” Kubayi said. Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi leads the South African delegation at a reception by Ambassador Wu Peng celebrating 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. Picture: Wu Peng / X “South Africa will continue to prioritise the implementation of the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and its strategic partnership with China, including strict adherence to the One-China Policy.”

She says Ramaphosa’s second State Visit to China earlier this month has set the tone for enhanced co-operation not only between South Africa and China, but also between China and the entire African continent. “The talks marked the elevation of bilateral relations to a higher level, premised inter alia on the two sides’ shared values of solidarity and socio-economic development; their vast network of technical areas of co-operation; and their joint commitment to advance the agenda of the Global South, including Africa, promoting the long-term vision of shared global peace, development and common prosperity,” says Kubayi, who is also a member of the African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee. She highlights that during the recent State Visit in Beijing, South Africa and China signed eight bilateral agreements, one of which focuses on deepening bilateral trade co-operation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State Visit was hosted by President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, in a prestigious ceremony held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing earlier this month. Picture: Presidency “This was in acknowledgement, that there is great potential to expand trade and investment ties including changing the trade structure through increased beneficiation of raw materials on the South African side and the export of such value-added products,” she said. “Additionally, both sides agreed that an increased injection of new investments from China in critical South African infrastructure and the manufacturing sectors, would contribute immensely to economic growth and local job creation, with the potential to gain access through to the massive African market.” The high-level South African delegation led by Kubayi included Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, Deputy Ministers David Masondo of Finance; Jomo Sibiya of Employment and Labour; and Njabulo Nzuza of Home Affairs, among others.

Ambassador Wu Peng hosts a reception foe a South African delegation celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. Picture: Supplied Former minister of international relations and co-operation, Dr Naledi Pandor, former social development minister Lindiwe Zulu and treasurer-general of the African National Congress (ANC), Dr Gwen Ramokgopa also attended the grand reception. However, Kubayi says while the close Beijing-Pretoria partnership has indeed matured, there is still much room to expand trade and investment ties.

“While we acknowledge the growth in total bilateral trade to R692 billion in 2023, more can be done regarding the latent potential to change the trade structure through increased beneficiation of raw materials on the South African side and the export of such value-added products,” she said. “In addition, an increased injection of new investments from China in critical South African infrastructure and the manufacturing sector, would contribute immensely to local economic growth and mutual benefit, with the potential to gain access through the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA) to the massive African market at our doorsteps.” The minister says that China is the second largest global economy and South Africa has one of the most industrialised and diversified economies on the African continent.

“Considering the vibrant recent interactions between the two sides’ business communities in Beijing and Shenzhen, the sky is the limit in terms of what can be achieved by complementary plans and strategies, especially in critical industries such as the automotive industry, the energy and renewable energy sectors, as well as research and innovation. “The opportunities also transcend to the broader continent with abundant opportunities in infrastructure development, manufacturing, beneficiation of critical minerals, and the digital economy,” Kubayi said. Minister Kubayi says President Ramaphosa is committed to hasten the implementation of the visa regime reforms, which seek to increase tourists to South Africa. Picture: File As South Africa observes Tourism Month, Kubayi has said South Africa will continue to work towards enhancing higher levels of tourism between our two countries.

“South Africa is ecstatic that we have been included in the top twenty destinations that the government of China will be promoting to its people, and in this regard, I know my president (Ramaphosa) is committed towards hastening the implementation of the visa regime reforms, which will contribute to tourism and enhance people-to-people relations,” she said. She adds that South Africa looks forward to continue the close co-operation with China in other multilateral fora such as BRICS, the United Nations, and Group of 77 (G77). “South Africa appreciates China's commitment to supporting its G20 presidency objectives next year, as we work closely towards actively advancing the legitimate interests and views of the developing south, of addressing economic development and inequality.

“Finally, Your Excellency (Ambassador Wu), I sincerely congratulate the government and the People of China on this auspicious occasion of celebrating this important milestone. “As we commemorate the elevation of relations from a strategic partnership to an all-round strategic co-operative partnership in the new era, I wish both our countries would continue to emulate the African proverb of ‘walking together and going far, rather than walking alone and going fast’.” IOL reported that in his keynote address, Ambassador Wu Peng says the celebration of the 75 years of the founding of the People’s Republic of China coincides with the strong momentum of China and South Africa in expanding mutually beneficial co-operation.

“In the first half of this year, China imported US$17.3 billion of goods from South Africa, a year-on-year increase of 10.7 percent. More than 200 Chinese companies have invested or started businesses in South Africa, creating over 400,000 local jobs,” Wu said. Ambassador Wu Peng raises a glass in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at reception for a South African delegation. Picture: Wu Peng / X He says China is ready to optimise the bilateral trade structure with South Africa, increase market access and expand the export of high value-added products from South Africa. “We are ready to encourage more Chinese companies to invest and start businesses in South Africa, especially to strengthen co-operation in emerging fields such as digital economy, new energy, and AI (artificial intelligence), so as to elevate the economic and trade co-operation between the two countries to greater heights,” Wu said.