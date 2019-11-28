Pretoria - The DA has appointed Abel Tau to act as mayor of Tshwane.
Tau will act as mayor Stevens Mokgalapa is on special leave as he faces a probe over a sex scandal allegation involving Tshwane MMC for roads and transport Sheila Senkubuge.
DA Gauteng leader John Moodey made the announcement on Thursday.
Tau is a councillor and Moodey said he will continue to deliver services to the residents of Tshwane.
"Councillor Tau has been serving as a member of the city’s Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Utilities since March 2019 as well as the DA Gauteng North Regional Chairperson since October 2017 and has been a long-serving Ward Councillor prior to that."