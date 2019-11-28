MMC Abel Tau appointed as acting mayor of Tshwane









Tshwane utility services MMC Abel Tau has been appointed as acting Tshwane mayor. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - The DA has appointed Abel Tau to act as mayor of Tshwane. Tau will act as mayor Stevens Mokgalapa is on special leave as he faces a probe over a sex scandal allegation involving Tshwane MMC for roads and transport Sheila Senkubuge. DA Gauteng leader John Moodey made the announcement on Thursday. Tau is a councillor and Moodey said he will continue to deliver services to the residents of Tshwane. "Councillor Tau has been serving as a member of the city’s Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Utilities since March 2019 as well as the DA Gauteng North Regional Chairperson since October 2017 and has been a long-serving Ward Councillor prior to that."

"Together with his mayoral team, he will continue to deliver efficient basic services to the residents of Tshwane and ensure that other services rendered to residents are not affected," Moodey said in a statement.

The scandal surrounding Mokgalapa has caused political controversy. Both Mokgalapa and Senkubuge have denied the allegations. The EFF and the ANC have called for Mokgalapa to step down.

Mayor of Tshwane Stevens Mokgalapa and MMC for Transport Sheila Senkubuge. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency(ANA)





A recording of an interaction between the two has surfaced. Mokgalapa blamed people with alternatives for the rumours.

In a presser, on Monday the ANC said it could not allow Mokgalapa to have "sex in public facilities".

Moodey also alleged that Mokgalapa was blackmailed before the recording was leaked and he has apparently opened a criminal case with the Hawks.