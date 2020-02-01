Cape Town - Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane has lambasted his successor, DA interim leader John Steenhuisen after the latter accused him of focusing too much on the ANC.
An angry Maimane took to Twitter on Saturday, where he described Steenhuisen as Judas.
Steenhuisen is this weekend visiting KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape in his tour of his alternative state of the nation address.
Maimane did not take kindly to what Steenhuisen said about his leadership of the DA.
“Someone should tell Judas Steenhuisen to keep my name out of his mouth. It won’t end for him. Judas focus on your work and I will focus on my work,” said Maimane.