Mmusi Maimane brands DA leader John Steenhuisen as a 'Judas'









John Steenhuisen Cape Town - Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane has lambasted his successor, DA interim leader John Steenhuisen after the latter accused him of focusing too much on the ANC. An angry Maimane took to Twitter on Saturday, where he described Steenhuisen as Judas. Steenhuisen is this weekend visiting KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape in his tour of his alternative state of the nation address. Maimane did not take kindly to what Steenhuisen said about his leadership of the DA. “Someone should tell Judas Steenhuisen to keep my name out of his mouth. It won’t end for him. Judas focus on your work and I will focus on my work,” said Maimane.

The previous administration was dismal.

All opposition parties were critical of the ANC under Zuma.



A key element of being leader of the opposition is to show the deficiencies in the ruling party.



Judas Steenhusien was in full agreement with our approach. https://t.co/nMNlV11tUN — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 1, 2020

Someone should tell Judas Steenhusien to keep my name out of his mouth.



It won’t end well for him. Just focus on your work and I will focus on my work.



He must ask Cachalia. — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 1, 2020

Do not mistake kindness for weakness. pic.twitter.com/gh4d2dg3zd — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 1, 2020

Maimane quit the DA late last year and has in recent times been criss-crossing the country to build his movement.

Another former DA mayor, Herman Mashaba will soon be launching his own political party to contest the 2021 local government elections.

When Maimane was DA leader Steenhuisen was his chief whip. The leader of the DA in Parliament appoints the chief whip of the party.

When Maimane left his job, Steenhuisen was elected unopposed for the position of interim leader until the federal congress to elect a new leader.

IOL