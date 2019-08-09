Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane. File picture: AP Photo/Jerome Delay

Cape Town - Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane on Friday said Women's Day was a time to remember their role in the struggle for freedom in South Africa but also to note that 25 after the advent of democracy women were still those worst affected by poverty, violence and abuse. "This is why the party’s Women’s Day celebrations throughout the country today will be dedicated to the fight against gender-based violence and an improvement in policing to make sure that we abolish violent crimes against women," Maimane said.

He called for the creation of economic models that would create more employment for women and said steps must be taken to ensure that women get paid the same salaries as their male counterparts.

"Let’s build a society where woman are safe, prosperous and leaders in our society."

African News Agency (ANA)