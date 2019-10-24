Mmusi Maimane, De Lille, Ramphele: All Helen Zille's political corpses









The shocking resignation of Mmusi Maimane as DA national leader was another example of a DA leader who crossed swords with Helen Zille and became a political corpse. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA). Cape Town - The shocking resignation of Mmusi Maimane as DA national leader on Wednesday was another example of a DA leader who crossed swords with Helen Zille and became a political corpse. Zille again revealed that she is willing to fight to the bitter end whenever she is locked in a political battle with someone. This attitude has seen people she had recruited to the DA and worked with for many years leaving the party after picking a fight with her. The first protege of Zille's to jump ship after clashing with her was former DA parliamentary leader, Lindiwe Mazibuko. Once touted as a future leader of the party, Mazibuko found herself at odds with Zille and eventually left the party and politics altogether in 2014. Mazibuko and Zille were once seen as allies but that changed. Then came Dr Mamphele Ramphele in 2014 who joined the DA after she was courted by Zille to move over with her party, Agang. The academic later pulled out of the merger and she did not recover from that and left politics. Another prominent corpse of Zille along the way is Patricia De Lille. In a bid to fortify the rule of the DA in the Western Cape after the 2009 election, Zille was able to woo De Lille to move over to her party when the Independent Democrats was disbanded in 2014. De Lille disbanded her party and moved over to the DA but a fight with Zille and the party’s top brass forced her to leave in August 2018.

Herman Mashaba refused to accept the fact that Zille was making a political comeback. When Zille announced that she would run for the position of federal chair in the DA, the mayor of Johannesburg expressed concerns and when she was elected over the weekend, Mashaba resigned on Monday.

In his resignation speech, Mashaba said he was gravely concerned that the DA I signed up to, is no longer the DA that has emerged out of this weekend’s federal council.

“The election of Helen Zille as the chairperson of Federal Council represents a victory for people in the DA who stand diametrically opposed to my beliefs and value system, and I believe those of most South Africans of all backgrounds. I cannot reconcile myself with a group of people who believe that race is irrelevant in the discussion of inequality and poverty in South Africa in 2019. I cannot reconcile myself with people who do not see that South Africa is more unequal today than it was in 1994,” Mashaba said.

Mmusi Maimane is the latest to fall after crossing swords with Zille. Maimane was elected with much fanfare in 2015 to lead the party and he was Zille’s blue-eyed boy when she dumped Mazibuko. One cannot tell exactly when their relationship soured to a point where they could not stand one another but the most notable incidents that played out in the public arena was when Maimane had to rein in Zille after she tweeted about colonialism.

In his resignation announcement on Wednesday, Maimane said: "Make no mistake, along the journey there have been many difficulties. I fought battles with Helen Zille, especially regarding her comments – and the impact of her comments – as it pertained to colonialism. These sentiments did not help build trust between black and white South Africans, and they undermined the project the party was engaged in."

The possibility of the resignation of former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip only became apparent a few hours before Maimane's press conference on Wednesday. An unexpected victim of Zille, Trollip who resigned on Wednesday with Maimane, said he was taking collective responsibility for the party's dismal failure at the poll in May this year.

Trollip's relationship and petty fights with Zille can be traced back to 2007 when they fought to succeed Tony Leon. The crown was eventually snatched by Zille whose return to the party's leadership saw Trollip leaving the party.

As Zille settles down, there are other possible future exits from DA. They include DA MP Phumzile van Damme who was recently locked in a war of words with Zille, Mbali Ntuli, a KZN leader who has been a thorn in Zille's side and possibly, DA provincial leaderZwakele Mncwango, who backed Maimane and Trollip before the weekend's vote.

Political Bureau