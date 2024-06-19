Mmusi Maimane: South Africa has now evolved from liberation politics to governance politics

Maimane, the former leader of the Democratic Alliance, is heading back to the National Assembly alongside Nobuntu-Hlazo Webster after the new political outfit secured two seats, garnering 195,000 votes in the May 29 general election.

Leader of Build One South Africa (Bosa) party, Mmusi Maimane said the inauguration of the seventh administration under the government of national unity is worth celebrating, as it ushers a new era and trajectory for South Africa.

Maimane attended President Cyril Ramaphosa’s grand inauguration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday, where he told journalists that the occasion was an opportunity to free up the State to deliver on its mandate.

“South Africa is having a new experience. This is a first for all of us. The thing I am celebrating today is that we have moved from liberation politics. That is an important step. The next thing that we have to do now is go into governance politics – how do we ensure that we deliver? South Africa still faces some great difficulties, unemployment is high, kids are not educated and our citizens are not safe,” he said.

“The job we have got to do now is build a governing coalition going forward. I think we need to build a capable government and this moment is an opportunity to be able to free up the State to do its job. Coalitions are normal all over the world, the only way you safeguard against coalitions is to free the State from capture and actually allow director generals, police, healthcare workers to function at their best. That is the job we gotta do now.”