Mmusi Maimane's movement rejects ANC's BEEE policies

Johannesburg: One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane has indicated that his movement is in complete rejection of the ANC-led government’s black economic empowerment policy despite his support for redress for historical injustices. Maimane on Thursday unveiled his organisation’s economic recovery plan titled “Review, Repurpose, Rebuild, Reform: A bold plan to turn SA’s fortunes around” and which he described as a comprehensive set of interventions aimed at building a stronger, revitalised SA post-Covid-19 years. His plan focuses on job creation, education, corruption and state reform. The former DA leader said his movement was proposing the scrapping of the empowerment policy and that instead proposing the creation of a “Jobs and Justice Fund” to replace BEE and “distribute funds from businesses to real empowerment initiatives such as bursaries, mentorship programmes and apprenticeships”, among other economic proposals. “Build a “start-up nation” by overhauling funding and regulation of SMMEs (small, medium and micro enterprises) – particularly access to capital and the stringent rules governing employment,” Maimane said.

When he left the DA, Maimane had been advocating for the reform of the BEE policy to benefit the poor and not the political elite and their associates.

He lamented what he described as political mudslinging among parties over the direction of the country, including how to deal with Covid-19 and ensure economic recovery, adding that it would not solve any of the country’s problems.

“Rather, we must adopt a mode of pragmatism that objectively assesses the current situation and offers the most practical ways to remedy it. The true test of leadership is not in putting out fires, but in rebuilding amid the damage and despair.

“South Africans are tired of vague plans without timelines and KPI’s that are implemented and monitored. Now is the time to break with the old and usher in a new model of economic reform,” he said.

On corruption, Maimane’s movement has called for the establishment of specialised corruption courts which would handle and prosecute both public and private sector corruption, as well as subject all politicians and public officials to continuous lifestyle audits.

The movement has also called for the State to sell SAA and to also open up the energy sector to independent power producers in order to ensure a secure electricity supply. | Political Bureau