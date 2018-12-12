BLF leader Andile Mngxitama Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama has warned the Electoral Commission of SA against deregistering the party ahead of next year’s elections as it would create a “constitutional crisis”. This comes after a number of complaints were lodged with the Human Rights Commission over his racially charged remarks that his organisation would kill five white people for every black person killed by those who acted on the instructions of South African billionaire Johann Rupert.

The IEC also reacted, indicating it would investigate Mngxitama and his organisation over the remarks and take appropriate action.

Mngxitama generated controversy at the weekend when he vowed during his rally in Potchefstroom and on social media to avenge the killing of a black person by taxi bosses linked to Rupert with five white people.

Addressing the media at the BLF’s headquarters in downtown Johannesburg, Mngxitama said the IEC had no grounds to exclude his organisation from participating in next year’s general elections over his remarks, which have been alleged to have bordered on hate speech.

Mngxitama said his remarks were misconstrued by those who expressed alarm, adding they were a response to the statement made by Rupert during his interview with Power FM founder Given Mkhari that he had an army in the taxi industry who would protect him from the reds, in apparent reference to the EFF, which has been critical of him.

DA North West leader Joe McGluwa said the party had lodged a criminal case against Mngxitama for inciting violence against white people.

“Mngxitama’s dangerous rhetoric must be condemned and rejected in the strongest terms, and the relevant authorities have a duty to act against Mngxitama and his pseudo-revolutionary grouping,” McGluwa said.

Political Bureau