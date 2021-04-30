Modise and Masondo pay tribute to Regent Queen Mantfombi

Speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo have paid tribute to Zulu nation Regent Queen Mantfombi, saying her passing was a blow to the nation.

They said the 65-year-old Queen Mantfombi was a pillar to the royal family and the nation.

The presiding officers said she passed on at a time the Zulu nation was preparing for a successor to take over from King Goodwill Zwelithini.

"The Queen passes on at a crucial time when the Zulu nation was busy preparing for the successor to take the throne after the passing of her late husband, His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu.

’’Her passing is a devastating blow to the nation as she was the unifier in the royal family and has acquainted herself very well in the queenship position for a long time. Her Majesty was the pillar of the royal family.

’’She played a critical role in upholding the traditions, customs and the culture of the Zulu nation as well affirming the traditional values and leadership within South African society at large,” Modise and Masondo said in a statement.

Political Bureau