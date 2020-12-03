Modise grants postponement on motion of no confidence

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise on Thursday granted a postponement of the debate on the motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa. This was after the African Transformation Movement (ATM) asked Modise to postpone the motion of no confidence pending the conclusion of their application to review and set aside her decision to refuse a secret ballot. ATM leader Vuyolwethu Zungula made the request for the postponement after parties agreed that the matter be heard on February 3 and 4. "The ATM wishes to postpone the motion until the finalisation of court proceedings," he said. Speaking at the start of the sitting, which was meant to consider the motion, Modise said she has referred the motion to the programme committee for scheduling.

"I have looked at the rules and I have decided to postpone the debate and the vote on the motion pending the conclusion of the court application by the ATM," Modise told MPs.

She also said she had agreed to the postponement, among other things, in light of a similar arrangement made in 2017 when then-speaker Baleka Mbete's decision on the matter of a secret ballot was taken on review.

"In that instance the motion of no confidence was postponed until the court had made a determination. In the current matter there was limited time to consult with the programme committee in respect of the request of honourable Zungula."

However, Modise said the request for a postponement against the withdrawal as provided in the rules required deliberation by the programme committee.

"The reason I believe that it needs to be discussed is the effect such a motion has in terms of blocking similar motions from being moved.

"The programme committee needs to make a final determination regarding how matters of this nature must be handled into the future," she added.