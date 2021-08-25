Modise says looting hit regional economies

Defence Minister Thandi Modise has warned the violence that gripped the country last month not only affected South Africa but had an impact in the region. This was because the SADC region relies on the sea ports and freight from South Africa to build their economies.

They said South Africa was an important economy in the region. Modise said the attacks by criminals last month had an impact on the economy. “The criminals attacked the sea ports, the trucks carrying things which were imported largely into the South African economy. They did not just attack the South African economy, they attacked the regional economy.

“Last week when we were in Malawi, heads of state of other countries were saying to President Ramaphosa that what is happening in South Africa is frightening in the region because we rely on your sea ports, on your roads to sustain our economies,” said Modise. She said this was not a small thing and they needed to protect the country at all costs. The security forces will continue to be on alert to prevent what happened in KZN and Gauteng again.

Modise said they will not allow things to fall through the cracks. For the last 25 years South Africa has worked hard to ensure there was political stability. The soldiers will support what the police were doing on the ground.