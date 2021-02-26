Modise to announce decision on process to remove Busisiwe Mkhwebane next week

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Speaker Thandi Modise has said she will announce her decision on the process to remove Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane after a panel concluded its work. Modise appointed the three-member panel that includes retired Constitutional Court judge Bess Nkabinde and advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, SC last year to determine the evidence against the public protector. The panel had asked for an extension of its deadline to finalise its work and the Speaker invoked relevant provisions to grant it. She said after the panel finished its work she will make her decision next week. "The panel has since completed its work and submitted its report to the speaker. The speaker expressed her appreciation to the panellists for their dedicated service. The report will be made available in the week of 1 March 2021," said Parliament's spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.

The DA tabled the motion last year and this was the third time that the party had brought the motion on the removal of the public protector.

Mkhwebane went to the High Court to block the process.

But she lost the first round of that battle.

Mkhwebane has over the last few years faced several court battles.

This is one of the points that the official opposition is raising that she is not fit to hold office because of her poor work.

But Mkhwebane says she is fit to continue to be public protector.

She is currently in court after she was charged recently.

[email protected]

Political Bureau