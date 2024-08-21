Mogoeng Mogoeng honours Raymond Zondo as he retires from the Constitutional Court

In a moving tribute, former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Tuesday, August 19 honoured outgoing Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who has retired after a distinguished 12-year tenure at the Constitutional Court. Mogoeng’s words were not only a celebration of Zondo’s contributions to the judiciary but also a reflection on their shared journey and the values that have guided Zondo throughout his career.

Mogoeng began by reminiscing about their early days, emphasizing the relentless drive that both he and Zondo exhibited from a young age. "There was something about Mlungisi Zondo becoming Chief Justice that was evident even early on. Raymond was hungry to succeed in life, and that hunger united us," Mogoeng remarked. Mogoeng said their paths crossed in university, where they and a few other determined peers were focused solely on their studies, often choosing to drink water rather than indulging in any distractions.

Mogoeng shared, "We were never seen with a can of anything whatsoever, and that gave us the speed to focus on what mattered the most was our studies." Their commitment to excellence led them to pursue advanced degrees, with them earning an LLB from the University of Natal and an LLM from UNISA. Mogoeng highlighted this as no coincidence, attributing it to their shared determination to succeed without relying on others' pity.

"We were determined not to have anybody pity us but to succeed," Mogoeng stated. A significant portion of Mogoeng’s tribute was dedicated to Zondo’s unwavering integrity. He recounted a moment when Zondo, overlooked for a position in 2009, was advised to humble himself before those who might facilitate his upward mobility. Zondo’s response was resolute: "I would rather die and go back to the attorney position than go to any man, regardless of who he is, and beg him to facilitate my upward mobility." This decision, according to Mogoeng, was a testament to Zondo’s character, in a country where integrity is often a scarce commodity.

Mogoeng also praised Zondo’s leadership, particularly during challenging times for the judiciary. He recalled how Zondo played a pivotal role during a controversy involving the Constitutional Court justices and Judge President Hlophe, where Zondo urged the judiciary to demonstrate leadership and intervene. "Zondo’s heart has always been in the right place," Mogoeng affirmed. Zondo’s contributions to the judiciary were not just about his legal acumen but also his commitment to making a difference. Mogoeng described how Zondo and his wife have, over the years, quietly supported underprivileged young people in furthering their studies, drawing from their own resources rather than seeking external aid. Reflecting on Zondo’s time at the Constitutional Court, Mogoeng highlighted the "dizzying number of well-written judgments" that Zondo authored, leaving an unmatched record.

Mogoeng’s trust in Zondo’s abilities was evident when he appointed him as Deputy Chief Justice and even asked him to stand in for him as President of the body of judges in the African continent. As Zondo steps into retirement, Mogoeng offered heartfelt advice: "My friend, you’ve done well. My only plea is that, workaholic that you are, you must at least remember that there is a wife who has been waiting far too long for you to finish your work." Mogoeng concluded his tribute by emphasizing that true leadership is not about position but function. He encouraged Zondo to continue serving, even in retirement, as a role model and pathfinder for future generations.