Allegations that Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa was recently caught with his pants down and having sex with a colleague, MMC for Transport Sheila Senkubuge, have brought back memories other sex scandals involving politicians and government officials.
Some of those implicated were eventually ousted from their positions while others were merely shifted to other higher positions.
We look at a few of the scandals, from Zwelinzima Vavi's alleged trysts with married co-workers to John Steenhuisen's alleged adultery with a DA colleague at the party’s Durban offices.
Stevens Mokgalapa
On Sunday Mokgalapa and Senkubuge hogged headlines when an apparent audio recording of them engaging in what first started as toxic office gossip and later a sexual encounter, was leaked. Information shows that the recording was recorded late last month but it is not clear who recorded it and why.