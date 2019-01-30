Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi while he was appearing before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry. Photo: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria - The Mokgoro inquiry into the fitness of two top suspended advocates to hold office has requested that self-confessed racist and former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi testify before it. Evidence leader advocate Nazreen Bawa has informed the inquiry on Wednesday that they have sent a letter to Agrizzi to testify before Judge Yvonne Mokgoro, who is chairing the inquiry. Agrizzi, during his marathon testimony before the State Capture Commission of inquiry, claimed that the two affected advocates had received bribes from Bosasa.

Nomgcobo Jiba, the Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions and Special Director of Public Prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi, were implicated as having received payments to buy favours at the National Prosecuting Authority.

Agrizzi alleged that the pair received bribes to help prevent criminal investigations into officials at their company, now trading as African Global Operations.

Agrizzi said in 2009/2010 it was decided, along with former prisons commissioner Linda Mti, that Jiba, whose code names was "Snake" would be paid R100 000 and Mrwebi, who was called "Snail", would be paid R10 000 a month.

Jiba has denied receiving bribes from Bosasa.

Jiba and Mrwebi have been hauled before the inquiry after damning judgments against them over their prosecution of former Kwa­Zulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen for racketeering without evidence, and dropping corruption charges against former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.

African News Agency (ANA)

