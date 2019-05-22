Minister Nomvula Mokonyane. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Former Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has declined her position as House chairperson in the National Assembly. ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule confirmed on Tuesday that Mokonyane will no longer take up the position a few days after she was appointed by the ruling party.

Although Magashule has stopped short of saying Mokonyane has resigned as MP, he said the ruling party said it will decide on where to deploy her.

Magashule said they will now decide on who to take over as House chairperson in the National Assembly in charge of portfolio committees.

He said they received a request from Mokonyane that her deployment to Parliament be reconsidered.

“Comrade Nomvula has since advised the ANC that due to family responsibilities and her being in mourning currently, she believes she would be unable to diligently and with commitment to fulfill her duties at this stage,” said Magashule.

Magashule said Mokonyane will be reassigned to the ANC's headquarters at Luthuli House.