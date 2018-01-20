Pretoria - Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane will represent President Jacob Zuma at the inauguration ceremony of Liberian president-elect George Weah, the presidency said on Sunday.

The inauguration was scheduled to take place in the Liberian capital Monrovia on Monday, Zuma's spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga said in a statement.

Liberia and South Africa "share strong economic and trade relations", further cemented during a state visit to South Africa by the outgoing president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf last year.

Sirleaf, also a Nobel Peace Prize winner, is leaving office after serving two six-year terms as Africa’s first elected female head of state.

ALSO READ: Liberians vote for a new president

Zuma had "remarked that the peaceful and democratic manner under which the elections in Liberia were conducted signified yet another positive step towards deepening democracy on the African continent", Ngqulunga said.

African News Agency/ANA