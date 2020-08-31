Mokonyane's assistant denies knowledge of Bosasa sponsored security upgrades

Johannesburg - Former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane's personal assistant has denied certain aspects of former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi's testimony regarding Bosasa sponsoring security upgrades and Christmas gifts for Mokonyane. Sandy Thomas, who has worked for Mokonyane for 21 years, took the stand at the Zondo commission on Monday. Thomas still works for Mokonyane but is employed through Luthuli House, the ANC's headquarters. She shares the same legal counsel as the former minister. Her boss appeared at the inquiry in early August.

Thomas was questioned regarding testimony made by Agrizzi when he appeared at the inquiry last year.

He alleged that Mokonyane had a corrupt relationship with former Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson. Agrizzi said Watson saw Mokonyane as a powerful political figure and gave her cash and also sponsored security renovations to her West Rand home.

He also said Bosasa would fund Christmas grocery packages for Mokonyane which consisted of liquor and meat for her personal use.

Thomas had also been mentioned in Agrizzi's evidence where noted that he had spoken to her on various occasions. A former Bosasa employee Richard Le Roux had also testified to having communicated with Thomas regarding security upgrades to Mokonyane's home.

When Mokonyane appeared at the inquiry, she labelled Agrizzi as a "liar" and denied that she received cash from Watson, that Bosasa gave her Christmas groceries and that she had her home security upgrades paid for by Bosasa.

Thomas was questioned regarding Agrizzi's claims.

She admitted to having spoken to Agrizzi several times over the years while she worked for Mokonyane. She said most of her communication was with Watson.

Thomas said she had received birthday gifts from Watson and that the former Bosasa boss had also called to enquire about gift ideas for Mokonyane.

"I know that he (Watson) is a family friend. I knew him through the phone, talking to him telephonically," Thomas said.

She also testified that she had seen Watson and Agrizzi at Mokonyane's home following the death of her son.

Regarding security renovations at Mokonyane's home, Thomas said as far as she knew the security upgrades were done by the government while Mokonyane was a MEC.

She said she had received a call from an official from the office of the premier who had inquired that they needed permission to install CCTV, electrical fencing and a guardhouse at Mokonyane's home.

"They (officials) went and put up the electric fence and the lights and CCTV cameras. They put a room for the police to be sheltered. That I know. I was told because I asked, she said.

Thomas admitted that she had been in contact with Le Roux regarding alarm issues at Mokonyane's home because the minister's husband had asked her to do so.

She said this communication took place while Mokonyane was the minister of environmental affairs.

"It depended, for example, there was a day when the alarm went crazy and I told them to switch it off and then I called Mr Mokonyane and he said to call this guy Richard. I did not know where he worked (Le Roux). Mr Mokonyane told me to contact him," she said.

Thomas also denied any knowledge of Christmas meat and liquor packages for Mokonyane which were allegedly bought by Bosasa.

She said the only food packages she was aware of, was when Bosasa would organise food parcels for the community of Kagiso. She said Watson was hands-on in that department and would organise for the packages to be delivered at Mokonyane's home and then later given to community members.

"The large scale groceries could not have been for the family consumption, I believe that this was confirmed by Mokonyane herself. The large scale groceries could not have been accommodated at her house. However, I remember there were instances where I communicated with people, including Watson about large scale groceries for people in Kagiso. Gavin Watson would be the one who would initiate this," Thomas testified.

Mokonyane is expected to return to the witness stand on Thursday.

