Money should not determine who does what in our country, says Lindiwe Sisulu

Johannesburg - Lindiwe Sisulu says businessman Tokyo Sexwale's comments about the influence of money in ANC electioneering warrants an investigation. Sisulu, who serves as the minister on human settlements, water and sanitation, was speaking at what appears to be an ANC event attended by people wearing ANC T-shirts. It is unclear when the video was taken, but it has been circulated widely on social media. She said something needed to be done if it was found that money was being used to buy elections within the ANC. "He says the Nasrec conference was bought, and what controls the ANC now are those people who provided the money for that conference. It might be true, I don't know. But call comrade Tokyo so he can expand on this and indeed if it is true, then we must do something about it. "If it is indeed true, we must change the way we elect our leaders. We can not allow the power of money to determine who does what in our country," she said to loud affirmations from the audience.

Sisulu's comments stem from an interview Sexwale had with television commentator JJ Thabane on the news channel Newzroom Afrika. The interview took place last week and was widely spoken about. Sexwale alleged that money was used to buy votes at the ANC's 2017 elective conference. Cyril Ramaphosa won the election after facing tough competition from Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

“Nasrec was a shocker. Money was used to buy the conference. People have a lot of money from the government, and people marshalled money from outside. You buy a conference.

“We don’t understand our moral compass anymore. Morally, ethically (and) politically, we have let our people down. How is it happening? Money, money, money. JJ, it's all about money,” Sexwale said.

Sexwale's comments were similar to allegations made by Meshack Radebe, a former KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature deputy speaker.

Radebe alleged to have seen delegates exchange money ahead of the Nasrec conference.

“In the hotel where I was staying (in Johannesburg) the cash was given out at the foyer. Delegates would come in buses to collect cash. One of the leaders who was giving out money is now a minister. Delegates were each counting R5 000, R3 000, R4 000. Others were complaining that the money they had received was not enough,” said Radebe.

Political Bureau