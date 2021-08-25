More financial misery for ANC staff as party says it won’t pay July and August salaries

Already frustrated ANC staff will have to endure more financial misery after the ruling party told them on Wednesday morning that it was not in a position to pay them their monthly salaries. In an internal letter sent out by the party’s general manager, Febe Potgieter, and copied to the likes of Paul Mashatile, the treasurer-general, the staff was told that Luthuli House’s finances were not in good shape to have them paid.

Potgieter said they would still not be able to pay the staff the outstanding staff salaries of July. It is not the first time the ruling party has struggled to pay its staff which includes those based at Luthuli House and those in nine provinces and several regions. Among the full-time staff of the ANC are provincial and regional secretaries, administration officers, and in Luthuli House, the party pays the salary of the treasurer-general, secretary-general, deputy secretary-general and their support staff.

The first cash crunch for the ruling party was experienced in December 2019, and the situation worsened in April and June this year. The party was then forced to admit to staff that it would be a struggle to pay them in the coming six months. “This is to indicate that we are not yet in a position to pay outstanding salaries for July 2021. Unfortunately, August 2021 salaries, due on the 25th of this month, will be delayed. I do regret the hardship and the uncertainty that this cause (to) staff and their families, and this is deeply regrettable.