More hurdles for Zuma's lawyers

Durban - With former president Jacob Zuma being showered with praise from some quarters for abandoning his legal fights and allowing his arms deal corruption trial to get under way, his legal team still has more hurdles.

The legal team has yet to decide whether or not it should proceed with Zuma’s appeal regarding his permanent stay of prosecution application, which is before the Constitutional Court for its consideration.

The appeal was lodged after the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed it without even hearing his lawyers, arguing that it had no prospect of success. That was after a similar ruling by the Pietermaritzburg High Court in November last year.

Now with Zuma announcing on Sunday that he had changed his legal team by bringing in Joburg lawyer Eric Mabuza (in the place of advocate Daniel Mantsha) to work with advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, SC, questions were asked about the appeal.

In a very brief response to Independent Media yesterday, Mabuza said no decision had been taken but as soon as they decided, the public would be notified. However, based on the statement issued by the Jacob Zuma Foundation, the appeal appears likely to be abandoned as he characterised the upcoming trial as the trial of his life. Zuma said he wanted to dispel the notion that he was stalling the trial. His next court appearance is on May 6 in Pietermaritzburg High Court.