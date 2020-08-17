More legal woes for Jacob Zuma as wife drags him to maintenance court

Independent Media has reliably learnt that former president Jacob Zuma will on Tuesday appear before the Durban Magistrates Court after his estranged wife Tobeka Madiba Zuma took him to maintenance court. Madiba Zuma is one of Zuma's three wives. According to sources in the Zuma family, Madiba was sent back to her maternal home for counselling after several disputes with Zuma. The sources told Independent Media that the feud started after Zuma's sim cards carrying "sensitive information" went missing.

Independent Media has reliably learnt that Madiba has been away from her marital home for over 6 months and is claiming mainenance of R14 000 for her one daughter, Nqobile Zuma.

Zuma will be represented by Eric Mabuza attorneys, who also represents Zuma in his arms deal case.

"Tobeka has not been living with Baba for some time now. Baba has moved on. She hasn't been to Nkandla in months. This doesn't come as a surprise", the source said.

The source confirmed to Independent Media that Madiba Zuma left Zuma's home after Zuma's sim cards went missing.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has declined to comment on the matter, saying it was a personal issue.

"The foundation doesn’t speak for the Zuma family. This is a family matter. We hope you(the media) can give them some privacy", the foundation said in response to Independent Media’s queries.

Madiba Zuma has not responded to questions sent to her by Independent media.

Political Bureau