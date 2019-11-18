More money woes for Zuma as school takes legal action over daughter's unpaid fees









Former president Jacob Zuma with his estranged wife MaNtuli Zuma during an official visit to France. File picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS Durban - Former President Jacob Zuma is facing numerous legal battles and a looming second appearance before the state capture commission. Now his problems have been compounded by reports that he has failed to pay school fees for one of his children.

Zuma has reportedly failed to pay around R12 000 in school fees for his daughter with estranged wife Nompumelelo Ntuli. The teenager is enrolled at “a high school near Durban”.

According to City Press, the school obtained a default judgment against Zuma and MaNtuli, as his fourth wife is popularly known, for unpaid fees to the tune of R12 517 at the school.





The media reports said that Zuma was now also liable for legal costs amounting to R1 412 for the debt which was reportedly incurred last year.





Following an appearance at the Pietermaritzburg High Court earlier this Zuma, who is also facing fraud, racketeering and money laundering charges in connection with the multi billion rand 1990s arms deal, told his supporters that he had to sell his hats and socks to pay for his legal fees.





He said that the government was ganging up on him and did not want him to have lawyers and that he had to let go of his white lawyers who had initially represented him in his corruption trial.





Last month Inkosi Simphiwe Zuma, the leader of the Zuma clan, told Independent Media that if Zuma made a request to be helped, they would oblige.





“If we have something to offer, we can help him. He does indicate that he is facing some financial challenges, and we could meet to help him with what we can afford,” said Inkosi Zuma.





* This story will be updated when Zuma's spokesperson Vukile Mathabela responds.



