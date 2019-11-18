Durban - Former President Jacob Zuma is facing numerous legal battles and a looming second appearance before the state capture commission. Now his problems have been compounded by reports that he has failed to pay school fees for one of his children.
Zuma has reportedly failed to pay around R12 000 in school fees for his daughter with estranged wife Nompumelelo Ntuli. The teenager is enrolled at “a high school near Durban”.
According to City Press, the school obtained a default judgment against Zuma and MaNtuli, as his fourth wife is popularly known, for unpaid fees to the tune of R12 517 at the school.