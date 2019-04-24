South African Communist Party (SACP) deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila.

Durban - SACP first deputy secretary Solly Mapaila has called on Police Minister Bheki Cele to consider forming other police task teams similar to the one in KwaZulu-Natal to investigate political killings in other provinces. Mapaila said KZN, where the task team had been commended for arresting suspects in political killings, was not the only one facing the problem.

However, he said KZN deserved to be prioritised because it had been the hardest hit by the political murders.

“In Limpopo, for instance, comrades who were linked with exposing corruption in the VBS scandal have been killed. We want them to make intervention across the board as we have lost comrade Moss Phakoe in North West, and we lost comrade Bomba Ntshangase in Mpumalanga after we launched our mass campaign against corruption.

“So we know what it means to lose our leading cadres in the fight against corruption.

“That is why when action is being taken we feel encouraged,” he said.

Mapaila said that his party was consulting legal minds for advice on reporting government leaders and private business owners who were involved in corruption.

He said the party hoped the legal team would encourage alliance members and ordinary community members to increasingly report corruption.

Political Bureau