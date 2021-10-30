More than 1.1 million people to cast special votes for local government elections

Cape Town ​​- The IEC has announced that more than 1.1 million people will cast their special votes today and tomorrow. Most of the special votes are in the Eastern Cape with 201 000, followed by Gauteng at 162 000.

“The Electoral Commission has approved a record 1 110 257 applications for special votes in the 2021 municipal elections. The figure represents a 62% increase in the number of special votes compared to a corresponding election in 2016. Of the 1 110 194 applications received, 507 364 (49%) are home visits and 602 780 (51%) will be cast at a voting station,” said the IEC. The IEC said the increase in special votes votes showed there was a huge interest in people to cast their ballots. It said officials would visit the homes of those who applied for special votes between today and tomorrow.

However, if people are unable to vote on these two days, despite applying for the special votes, they would still be able to vote on Monday. It said that the special votes would be added to the ballots that would be cast on Monday when the polls open to all registered voters. The commission said there were proper checks and balances to ensure there was compliance with the rules when the special votes are cast.

The special votes come as parties are on the final stretch of the campaign this weekend before Monday’s elections. Leaders of different parties have been criss-crossing the country in the last few weeks since the Constitutional Court ruled that the elections be held between October 27 and November 1. [email protected]