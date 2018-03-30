More than 200 witnesses have been named in the State’s case against former president Jacob Zuma as he faces charges of money-laundering, corruption and racketeering. Picture: Themba Hadebe/AP

Durban - More than 200 witnesses have been named in the State’s case against former president Jacob Zuma as he faces charges of money-laundering, corruption and racketeering.

He will appear in the Durban High Court on April 6.

The State narrowed down its list of witnesses to 207; however, it is likely that not every witness will be called to the stand.

The witness list includes many people from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), arms deal critics, former Sars employees, auditors and councillors.

Others expected to testify are being brought into the country from the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

One of the KZN-based witnesses, Lynette Brink, said that although her name was on on the list, she doubted she would be called to testify.

“I worked at the school his children attended and now those children are married with kids and I am retired. I didn’t play such a big role in evidence so I doubt I will be called this time either,” she said.

Brink said she had also been named as a witness during Schabir Shaik’s trial, but at that time the Scorpions had told her she might not be called to testify.

“In any case, I have not even received any official communication that I am a witness in this case as yet,” Brink said.

Former KZN DA leader Roger Burrows is also on the list of witnesses. He said he had received a call three months ago “just to check if I am still alive and living in South Africa”.

“Beyond that call, I have not received any other communication,” he said.

Burrows said he was prepared to be called to testify as he was still in possession of all documents and affidavits he made during the initial charges against Zuma.

“If I am called, I will just go through all that. I have to refresh my memory; as you know, with this being such a high-profile case, you can never be too prepared,” Burrows said.

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille told Independent Media a week ago that she was going to testify in the trial.

She said she had been called by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) about three months ago and asked if she was available to testify.

She had told the NPA she was more than ready to give evidence.

De Lille blew the whistle on corruption in the arms deal when she stood up in Parliament in September 1999 and said Zuma was implicated in corrupt dealings in the arms procurement.

She said she had been waiting for almost two decades for Zuma’s day in court.

