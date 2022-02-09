More than 300 MPs to attend SONA

Parliament has confirmed that more than 300 MPs will be inside the City Hall for the State of the Nation Address (Sona). The ANC, as the majority party, will get most of the seats.

Most of the MPs will be seated on the floor of the hall while the others will be allocated seats in the public gallery. Members of Parliament who will attend the Sona on Thursday will come from the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces (NCOP). “In keeping with government regulations to manage the spread of Covid-19, a total of 298 MPs will be seated in the chamber, 38 MPs in the gallery, while a limited number of representatives of other arms of State, spheres of government, dignitaries and media will be allowed in the gallery,” said Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

“The proportional representation of political parties was a key consideration in allocating seats to MPs. The National Assembly will be physically represented by 238 MPs, whilst the National Council of Provinces will have 75 delegates, including provincial Premiers and SALGA representatives.” The ANC will have 138 MPs in the Chamber while the DA will have 50, the EFF 30, the IFP eight, Freedom Front Plus six and ACDP two. The other smaller parties will each be allocated a seat in the Chamber. In the gallery, there will be 38 MPs from all the parties including the ANC, DA, EFF, FF Plus, Good party and others.

From the side of the NCOP, the ANC will have 26 delegates in the Chamber, the DA 12, the EFF eight, FF Plus one and the South African Local Government Association five. The nine premiers from the provinces will also be in attendance.