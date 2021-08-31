More than 800 refugees assisted, says Minister Aaron Motsoaledi

Cape Town - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says 860 refugees have so far reintegrated into communities or voluntarily returned to their country of origin. This comes after about 1 500 refugees and asylum seekers were accommodated in Bellville at Paint City and Wingfield in Kensington.

The group, who had first been occupying the Central Methodist Church in Cape Town, protested outside of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) offices in 2019 demanding relocation to other countries. They were then moved to the two sites to prevent the spread of Covid-19 last year. In May this year, Motsoaledi gave protesting refugees the option to either reintegrate into communities or repatriate back to their home countries. In a written parliamentary reply to questions posed by the DA’s Emma Louise Powell, Motsoaledi said 305 individuals have voluntarily departed from South Africa. He indicated that the UNHCR has provided assistance for people willing to reintegrate back in the local communities or repatriate to their countries of origin as part of their mandate.

Interested refugees were offered a reintegration package to cover basic rentals and necessities for three months, as well as counselling support. “In total, in Cape Town, UNHCR project has assisted 860 persons from two sites this year, either to reintegrate or voluntarily return to their country of origin.” Motsoaledi added that the UNHCR’s voluntary repatriation programme remains active and all new persons at the two sites of Wingfield and Paint City who still wish to reintegrate into their communities will now be referred back to UNHCR’s regular programme where an individual needs assessment will be conducted to determine eligibility for assistance.