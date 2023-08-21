More than 800 schools are in high-risk areas, says Motshekga

Siyabonga Mkhwanazi Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga says there are 805 schools in high-risk communities across the country.

But the department was taking a number of measures to address the issue to help learners located in these communities that have high crime rates. Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed in the crime statistics that between April and June this year seven learners were killed in schools and 55 rapes reported. The police will give more reports on school violence in the next cycle of reporting.

Motshekga, who was replying to a written parliamentary question from Baxolile Nodada from the DA, said they are dealing with the problem of schools in high-risk areas. “A total number of 805 schools is being prioritised for the provision of comprehensive Psycho-social Support (PSS) across the nine provinces. “The package of PSS interventions provided in these schools is as follows: capacity building of school-based support teams on the school guide for psycho-social support. Visiting Professional Nurses and Social Workers. A Learner Support Agent (LSA) in each school. Linkages with Community Based Organisations for referrals through a guided mapping process. Childcare (ECD) Vouchers for young mothers. Homework Support. Keeping girls in schools programmes (Return to school programme support). Gender-Based Violence prevention programmes. Linkage to Post-violence care services. Debriefing services for educators and LSAs,” said Motshekga.

Nodada said they need a dedicated team that would handle this issue. He also called on the Department of Basic Education to work with Department of Higher Education to strengthen existing structures. He said the situation was not ideal for learners.