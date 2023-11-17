More than 881 women, 293 children killed in second quarter

Head of the South African Police Service (SAPS) crime research and statistics, Norman Sekhukhune, said there has been a decrease in the murder of women of children in the second quarter of the year, but the number still remains high. He said between July and September this year there were 881 women that were killed.

This was 108 fewer women killed during the same period last year, when 989 women were killed. Sekhukhune also said there were 293 children killed in the second quarter. This is a decrease of 22 murders compared to the 315 children that were killed during the same period last year. However, Sekhukhune said there were increases in the attempted murder cases of women and children during the second quarter.

In the period under review, there were 1,514 attempted murder cases against women, and there were 14,401 women who were assaulted. When it comes to children, police are investigating 361 attempted murder charges against children. The police were also investigating 1,820 assault charges against children.