More than 90 pharmacies ravaged by looters

The South African Pharmacy Council (SAPC) on Wednesday confirmed that more than 90 pharmacies have been destroyed and looted beyond revival in both provinces with KwaZulu-Natal being the hardest hit. CEO Vincent Tlala said the council is distraught and disappointed at the looting sprees that have targeted pharmacies, among other establishments in KZN and Gauteng.

On Tuesday he reported that at least 20 pharmacies had been ravaged. This figure, however, more than trebled overnight. Among the looted items are Covid-19 vaccines and scheduled medicines, which when used without proper pharmacist counselling on storage and dosage may result in harm to one’s health. Tlala advised those who looted medicine and health products to instead return the items to the nearest pharmacy for proper disposal. “We also caution members of the public to only source medicines from legitimate health establishments such as pharmacies.”