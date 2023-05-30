More than 900 women killed in SA over the last three months

Cape Town - The SAPS has reported an increase in the murder of women and children in the country, as more than 900 women were killed in the last three months. There was also an increase in the murder of children, as more than 245 children were also killed during the same period.

Head of police crime statistics Lieutenant-General Norman Sekhukhune said there has been an increase in the murder of women and children in the last three years. He said while there were 764 women that were killed in the first three months of 2021, that number shot up to 898 during the same period in 2022. But Sekhukhune said the number increased by 7.9% in the first three months of this year with 969 women that were killed.

He said that children are not spared either, as there were 245 children that were killed between January and March this year. However, the number was lower compared to 306 children that were murdered during the same period last year. In 2021, Sekhukhune said there were 223 children that were killed across the country in the first three months of that year.

This prompted ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe and IFP MP Zandile Majozi to ask the police top brass why the children were under so much attack. They called on the police to investigate these cases as more women and children continue to be killed in the country. Police Minister Bheki Cele said they will leave no stone unturned in investigating these cases.