Johannesburg - Provincially governments have returned a whopping R3.080billion to the National Treasury after failing to spend their allocations over the past four financial years.
This was recently revealed by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni in a written response to a parliamentary question from the DA’s Alf Lees.
Mboweni said the provinces underspent R9.2bn allocated in conditional grants over the same period.
He said underspending occurred mainly in the infrastructure-related components of the grants, including the school nutrition grant.
In virtually all the underspending that was recorded, supply chain and planning delays, capacity constraints and poor workmanship were blamed.