More than R58bn spent on temporary relief funds, says Nxesi

MINISTER of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi says the government has spent more than R58 billion to provide temporary relief to millions of workers who lost jobs during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Nxesi, who was answering questions in the National Council of Provinces yesterday, said the Covid-19 pandemic had caused devastation to the economy.

Some of the companies were forced to close shop. He said the government had to come in and save those who had lost jobs.

Nxesi said the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) had to come in during this time of crisis after discussions at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) to protect millions of workers.

“The UIF has disbursed R58bn. This injection was important in the economy and improving lives,” said Nxesi.