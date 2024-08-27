More woes for Joburg Mayor Dada Morero as strike looms over foreign JMPD recruits

Jobless Johannesburg residents said they wanted to personally give their CVs to Mayor Dada Morero in response to his proposal that foreign nationals be hired in the Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD). On Sunday, Morero suggested that hiring foreigners as metro police would help fight crime and solve the language barrier in case of arrests.

This sparked outrage among local residents who have been without jobs for years. Many also suggested that he must step down. The African National Congress (ANC) has also shot down his suggestion. Morero has since apologised for remarks stating that he just wanted to spark a debate.

In a video clip on X (formerly Twitter), a man named Thabang Moloi and a lady named Kim from Soweto were heard expressing their dissatisfaction with Morero’s stance. “As you all know, our Mayor Dada Morero has decided to fumble, not hardly even two minutes in office, he has decided to talk nonsensical things to us,” Kim said. The march will take place on Wednesday at Morero’s offices in Johannesburg. The meet-up point will be at Thokoza Park.

“If Dada thinks he will recruit a foreigner to be a JMPD officer then we must teach him a thing or two. We need the jobs so we will go there and deliver our CVs,” she said. She said that the government was comfortable in overlooking its people and that must stop. Moloi further called on the people of Soweto and neighbouring areas to join the march to demand JMPD jobs.

This follows many strikes that took place across the country where people especially the youth marched for jobs. The jaw-dropping incident was when it was announced medical graduates particularly doctors were also struggling to get jobs. Some South Africans took it to X their concerns.

“Honestly, I doubt politicians understand what South Africans are going through,” @_007Sihle said. Honestly, I doubt politicians they understand what South Africans are going through. #DadaMorero 😩![CDATA[]]>😩 pic.twitter.com/ojyhafeWzw — Bond (@_007Sihle) August 26, 2024 “Dada Morero's apology. Honestly unnecessary because his suggestion to hire foreigners in the JMPD is equally unnecessary. Can't believe he forgot about the millions that are unemployed in Mzansi bathong. This guy,” @TebogoTheScribe said.

