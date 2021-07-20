Moseneke wants local government polls to be held in February
Former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke has recommended the postponement of the local government elections until February next year, when there was going to be a likely a high level of community immunity to Covid-19 pandemic in the country.
“On all expert evidence, many lives are likely to be lost unless we reach a certain community immunity. The nearest point of safety will be February 2022 when there is likely to be a high level of community immunity.
“The postponement, therefore, should not be longer than strictly necessary to save lives and limb,” he said during a televised briefing.
Moseneke was commissioned by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to investigate whether holding the local government elections under the Covid-19 conditions would be free and fair.
He noted that political parties and civil society organisation that made submissions to the inquiry were fiercely divided.
“Having considered all submission of stakeholders, applicable law research on electoral practices during Covid-19 and related science, we conclude it is not reasonably possible or likely that local government elections scheduled for October will be held in a free and fair manner,” Moseneke said.
Political Bureau