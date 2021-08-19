Most political parties objecting to Mapisa-Nqakula’s nomination as Speaker

Cape Town - Most of the political parties have said they would not support the nomination of former minister of defence and military veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as the new Speaker. The IFP and Freedom Front Plus have joined the UDM and EFF in not backing Mapisa-Nqakula.

Earlier, the DA had said it would field its own candidate to contest the position. FF Plus leader Pieter Gronewald said the FF Plus would also field its own candidate. He said his part could not support Mapisa-Nqakula and would vote against her.

“The ANC, as a governing party, does not put forward the interests of South Africa, they put forward their own interests. There is no doubt this nomination is because of infighting and faction fighting within the ANC. We will surely not support the candidate of the ANC,” said Groenewald. He said the ANC had better candidates than Mapisa-Nqakula. IFP chief whip Narend Singh also said the IFP will not support her nomination.

The EFF has said it would boycott the proceedings on Thursday when the election of the Speaker took place. The ANC has insisted that despite objections from other parties, it would go ahead with the election of the Speaker. ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said Mapisa-Nqakula’s name was announced in the caucus and there was no objection from party members.