Johannesburg - A newly released survey by Pan African survey group, Afrobarometer, shows that the majority of Africans support elections that usher changes not only in party leadership but also a change in the governments. The survey that was conducted in 34 African countries, including South Africa, between 2016 and 2018 asked respondents the following questions: Do Africans actually support elections? Do they regard African elections as free and fair? Do high-quality contests boost the value that citizens attach to elections?

The same survey shows that a majority of South Africans are happy with the work of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), even though they feel that corruption in other institutions of state is worrisome.

"In South Africa, survey respondents may be lamenting the fact that even as a professional electoral commission (the IEC) routinely conducts honest elections, other institutions of government have become deeply tainted by corruption," reads the survey's final report released late on Wednesday.

The survey further noted that in African countries, including in South Africa, people appreciate a constitutional arrangement in which electoral winners are required to amass an absolute majority of votes and thus gaining clear political mandate to govern.

"Fewer citizens offer support to electoral systems in which leaders are chosen indirectly by parliamentary majorities or – as with first-past-the-post systems – that allow winners to attain office with less than 50% of the votes," the final reports says.

