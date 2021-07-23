Moti Cares, Zikalala foundations come to KZN’s aid with 2 million meals, essentials

Durban - The Moti Cares Foundation has partnered with the KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala Development Trust to deliver two million meals to scores of people who were affected by the recent riots. The violent riots left 13 people from Chatsworth, east of Durban, dead.

The Good Samaritans also donated sanitary towels, blankets, and PPE essentials to the worst-affected victims hit by food shortages and the destruction of supply chains. Moti Group chief adviser Ashruf Kaka said the initiative was launched with the vision of South Africans giving a ’’hand up’’ to other fellow South Africans, no matter their race or creed. Zikalala thanked all those who made this programme a success, saying their support was appreciated.

The Moti Cares Foundation has partnered with the KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala Development Trust to deliver two million means as well as sanitary towels, blankets, essentials to victims worst hit by food shortages and the distruction of supply chains due to riots @IOL @kzngov pic.twitter.com/0hT0DOXQOp — Ntombi Nkosi (@nntombi_nkosi) July 23, 2021 He said they visited the Chatsworth last week and saw first-hand how the unrest had affected scores of people as the residents could not reach town or work or do anything, and most of them relied on others to survive.

“We lost about 13 people in Chatsworth as a whole, that was very sad for us and we were told not to just come once, we said fine. ’’When Kaka called saying that they would like to assist the people of KZN during this trying time, as a trust, not as government, we spoke and accepted the support. ’’We said the first area that we need to visit is this one because we saw for ourselves when we were here the situation, the plight and the challenges affecting our people,” said Zikalala.

Zikalala told the community it is important that there is unity, as it is the community that says no one should go hungry when their neighbours are hungry. He conceded that there are two major problems affecting the community of Chatsworth and the surrounding areas, crime and drugs. “When it comes to criminality, the people in the formal settlements blame those from the informal settlements, but the other criminality is that drugs and drugs are found at formal settlements. We need to unite to maintain peace,” Zikalala said.

He said there is a need for local projects to benefit the locals to live and sustain themselves. Zikalala promised the locals that they would return to the community. “A humanitarian crisis is unfolding in KZN, with numerous families falling victim to hunger, supply shortages and a desperate struggle for survival. ’’This is not the time to lay blame, communities have been brought to their knees, and it is our duty to help where needed,” Kaka said.

He added that hunger does not differentiate, and all they know now is that there are many impoverished people in dire need of food. “As South Africans, we must work together in the spirit of compassion and ubuntu to help families and households in urgent need. Ultimately, we are one humanity and one nation,” he said. To achieve the goal of providing two million meals to families in need, goods distributed will include 70 tons of rice, 30 tons of dahl and 10 000 Nutriwell boxes each containing 95 scientifically developed and nutritious meals such as instant porridge, vegetable soup, soya stew and instant shakes, which can sustain on person for three months.