Motion of no confidence against Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse likely to happen in January

Pretoria - There was a chance that Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse could stay in her position until at least January after political parties who want her removed through a motion of no confidence, cannot seem to reach an agreement. This is a third attempt to remove Phalatse through a motion of no confidence.

After her first removal, she was reinstated within a month following a ruling by the Johannesburg High Court, which found her removal was unlawful. The ANC tried to remove her again shortly after she was reinstated, but the motion was withdrawn by council speaker Colleen Makhubele on the basis that the motion was inadmissible. On Wednesday, Patriotic Alliance leader, Gayton McKenzie, posted on his Facebook page that the motion against Phalatse would happen in January.

He said the ANC would have to rectify and fulfil the promise it made to the EFF in Ekurhuleni. “The plan is to remove both DA mayors in month of January.” The promise from the ANC was to vote for an EFF candidate as Ekurhuleni mayor and also give the red berets three MMC seats.

In return, the EFF promised to vote for an ANC candidate as Joburg mayor. However, the deal collapsed when some ANC members felt it was a careless move to give the EFF so much power. Speaking to Newzroom Afrika regarding Phalatse’s removal, African Transformation Movement (ATM) member, Lubabalo Magwentshu said the motion of no confidence was still going ahead.

“The motion will be dealt with tomorrow, of course there are various discussions that are happening at different levels and there are various alternatives that were coming forth to bring solutions to the problems.” As it’s clear that the motion hinges on what happened at Ekurhuleni between the ANC and the EFF, Magwentshu said if no solution that favours all parties is reached, they would push the motion to January. “But at this stage, we are not there.”

Speaking during a media briefing shortly before the council was due to start its two-day ordinary sitting. Phalatse said she was of the view that the motion of no confidence rule was being abused. “I think we have come to a new normal as the City of Joburg, with each council meeting we may face a motion of confidence, we have come to get used to it,” she said.