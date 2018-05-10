Port Elizabeth - The motion of no confidence against Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip has been withdrawn.

The special meeting meant to hear the motion was adjourned and the matter withdrawn as two ANC councillors were not at the council sitting.

One of the two ANC councillors is Andile Lungisa who was on Wednesday sentenced to two years direct imprisonment for the attack on DA councillor Rano Kavser during a council meeting in 2016.

Lungisa is being held in prison while his lawyers appeal the sentence at the Eastern Cape High Court.

Council Speaker Jonathan Lawack had chosen to hear the EFF sponsored motion after receiving advice on the matter.

EFF leader Julius Malema had called for the DA to be punished for not voting for the EFF’s motion for expropriation of land without compensation in Parliament.

This is the third motion to be heard as the first two special sessions to hear the matter descended into chaos. The last sitting was permanently adjourned as councillors spoke over each other.

Following the chaos, the DA accused the ANC and the EFF of disrupting the sitting because they did not have enough numbers to support the motion against Trollip.

The motion was supported by the ANC, EFF and the UDM. But some smaller opposition parties have chosen to side with the DA. The AIC, ACDP and the Patriotic Alliance have agreed to give the DA the support needed to save Trollip.

The ANC lost the metro in the 2016 local government elections. No political party was able to clinch a majority and this resulted in the DA having to sign coalition agreements with smaller opposition parties in order to have enough numbers to govern the city.

Political Bureau