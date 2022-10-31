Motion of no confidence to be withdrawn against reinstated Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse

Pretoria - The DA will not proceed with its court application to interdict the council meeting scheduled for Thursday where a motion of no confidence was going to be tabled against Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse. According to EWN, Phalatse said Joburg council speaker Colleen Makhubele had withdrawn the notice on the basis that the motion is inadmissible.

The programming committee will convene another meeting to reconsider the ANC’s proposal of a motion of no confidence, she added. Meanwhile, the Daily Sun had earlier reported that Makhubela was in marathon meetings with lawyers seeking legal advice on the DA threats to interdict the meeting. The publication said DA lawyers argued in a letter to Makhubele that the motion against Phalatse was irregular, unlawful and in direct conflict with the court ruling that reinstated Phalatse in her position.

The court ruled last week, that the process to remove Phalatse from office through a motion of no confidence on September 29, was unlawful, invalid and unconstitutional. After her removal, Phalatse lodged an urgent application in the high court arguing that her removal was done in haste, saying councillors were not given proper notification about the meeting. The South Gauteng High Court in Joburg reinstated Phalatse, ruling Makhubele’s decision to schedule an extraordinary meeting of the council as unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

