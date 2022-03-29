Motion of no confidence to continue, but ATM calls for postponement

The motion of no confidence is back on the agenda of Parliament with Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula saying it will continue on Wednesday. But the African Transformation Movement (ATM) said yesterday it has written to the Speaker asking for the postponement of the motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa until its application in the High Court is heard.

This was after the Western Cape High Court refused an urgent application by the ATM. ATM national spokesperson Sibusiso Mncwabe said they want the motion to be postponed until the application is heard in a normal court. “What we have done is we have already written to the Speaker requesting the postponement of the matter. As you know the court said it should be in the normal court and not urgent court,” said Mncwane.

He said they were hoping to get a response by Tuesday. Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said Mapisa-Nqakula welcomed the decision of the High Court to reject the application of the ATM. “The Speaker appreciates today’s ruling confirming Parliament’s viewpoint that the urgency of the matter was self-created on the part of the ATM. The Speaker’s decision therefore stands,” said Mothapo.

He said the debate on the motion will continue tomorrow. Mothapo said the ATM had last month asked for a secret ballot after the Supreme Court of Appeal had ruled on the matter last December. This related to the judgment of the SCA which had set aside an earlier ruling of the high court backing the Speaker not to grant the ATM the secret ballot it had requested.

“After carefully considering anew the issues raised in the ATM’s letters, dated December 7 2021 and February 11 2022, the Speaker declined the ATM’s request on February 16. The ATM replied to the Speaker’s decision on February 25 2022, asking her to ‘review’ her own decision. The Speaker duly responded on March 9 2022, affirming her decision of February 16. The ATM, on March 14, took the Speaker’s decision to court for review,” said Mothapo. The High Court yesterday ruled that the matter was not urgent and this allowed Parliament to proceed with the debate and vote on the motion tomorrow. Mothapo said the debate on the motion will continue tomorrow.

Mncwabe said they believe they are correct in their call for a secret ballot in the matter. He said it has been their stated intention and desire for holding the vote in a secret ballot rather than an open ballot. But the court decision has given Parliament the green light for an open ballot.