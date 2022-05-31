Motion on appointment of Xolile George as Secretary to Parliament back on agenda

Cape Town - The appointment of Xolile George as the Secretary to Parliament could be confirmed on Wednesday when the motion is brought to the two Houses for approval. The motion was initially scheduled to serve before the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces last Wednesday, but was postponed after the Speaker met with leaders of opposition parties.

George was scheduled to start his duties on June 1. But after the postponement of the motion, the new date would be June 15, if it is adopted. Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula last Thursday slammed some members of parliament for not informing their leaders about the impending appointment of George. But it emerged that the opposition was still waiting for outstanding information from Parliament on the salary package for George.

In a follow up meeting with leaders of political parties on Tuesday it was agreed that the motion be brought back on the Parliamentary agenda on Wednesday George is currently the CEO of the South African Local Government Association (Salga). Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo, said: “The programming of the motion tomorrow is a culmination of a recruitment process presided over by independent experts and a multiparty committee of Members representing parties in the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces.

"The process unanimously emerged with a recommendation of a suitable candidate, Mr Xolile George, for appointment to the position through a resolution of the two Houses. Based on the resolution of the Houses, Mr George will be employed on a five year contract, starting on 15 June 2022."